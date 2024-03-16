Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With Linfield and Cliftonville not in Premiership action last weekend due to the BetMcLean Cup final, the Inver Reds had the perfect opportunity to go four points clear at the summit.

However, they failed to overcome a resolute Coleraine side at The Showgrounds as the game finished scoreless on the north coast.

When asked if he felt it was a missed opportunity by his side to lay down a significant marker in the title race, a defiant Lynch responded: "What difference does it make that Linfield and Cliftonville weren't playing?

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch is hoping his side can stretch their unbeaten run in the Premiership at home to Glenavon this afternoon

"The only thing we can control is what we do.

"I think as a group we are just disappointed we didn't get the goal that we needed but that's the standard this group has set for themselves.

"We roll our sleeves up and go again.

"Coleraine were very solid and didn't move too far last Saturday.

"You're always conscious and worried when you get into situations like that where you need that goal to try and open the game up to get them out there but leave gaps and spaces elsewhere - so it's a double-edged sword.

"Sometimes they work for you and sometimes they don't.

"Coleraine had one or two really good chances themselves, so whilst I'm disappointed we didn't take all three points, it is very disappointing to find any criticism in the performance.

"We know how difficult this place is to come.

"It's not somewhere that's been overly kind to us over the last number of years.

"I think Coleraine have to take great credit, they were very solid, they were rigid and we probably didn't do enough to break them down.

"We were dominant in terms of possession and we kept the ball really well but we lacked that bit of killer instinct.

"Anybody talking about a team already winning this league at this stage was bonkers.

"There's seven massive, massive games left and I think anything can happen.

"At the start of the season if someone offered where we are now, I'd have taken it."

Remarkably, Lynch's side have failed to be breached in the Premiership this calendar year, stretching back to December 30 when Matthew Fitzpatrick netted for Linfield in a 1-1 draw at Inver Park.

However, Lynch - who admitted he watched Glenavon a recent scouting mission - knows his side will have to be on the money if they are to take all three points against the Lurgan Blues.

Stephen McDonnell's side earned their first win at the eighth attempt in all competitions last weekend after a 4-0 home victory against Dungannon Swifts.

Lynch stated: "We are keeping clean sheets and we work extremely hard as a team out of possession.

"The disappointing part for us is that we probably didn't do enough in the final third at Coleraine and didn't create any chances to open them up.

"I think Glenavon are a really good side.

"I went and watched them recently against Glentoran and they were very dogged, dug in, difficult to break down and stood up strong.