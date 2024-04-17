Team of the Year player picks for each Irish League division
The 33 all-stars will be honoured at the NI Football Awards in Belfast's Crowne Plaza on Saturday. The gala event is jointly organised by the NI Football Writers’ Association and the Northern Ireland Football League.
The top-flight line-up was selected by NIFWA members and 12 Sports Direct Premiership managers.
Uhlsport Premiership Team of the Year: Rohan Ferguson (Larne), Tomas Cosgrove (Larne), Cian Bolger (Larne), Jonathan Addis (Cliftonville), Levi Ives (Larne), Kirk Millar (Linfield), Rory Hale (Cliftonville), Kyle McClean (Linfield), Benji Magee (Loughgall), Andy Ryan (Larne), Lee Bonis (Larne).
Championship Team of the Year: James Taylor (Bangor), Lee Chapman (Portadown), Shaun Leppard (Institute), Lewis Francis (Bangor), Reece Neale (Bangor), Ryan Mayse (Portadown), Gary Thompson (Portadown), Scott McArthur (Bangor), Eamon Fyfe (Portadown), Jordan Jenkins (Dundela), Matthew Ferguson (H&W Welders)
Premier Intermediate League Team of the Year: Conner Byrne (Armagh City), Ray O’Sullivan (Warrenpoint Town), Jordon Morrison (Ballymacash Rangers), Graham Crown (Limavady United), Matthew Walker (Limavady United), Lewis Tosh (Limavady United), Daniel McIlhatton (Tobermore United), Matthew Holloway (Rathfriland Rangers), Ruari Fitzpatrick (Rathfriland Rangers), Stephen McCavitt (Banbridge Town), Alex Pomeroy (Limavady United).