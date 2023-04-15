The east Antrim side wrote themselves in the history books as goals from Andy Ryan and Lee Bonis sealed a 2-0 success against Crusaders at Seaview.

Millar, who joined the club in the summer from boyhood club Ballymena United, admits everything promised to him before signing at Inver Park had come true following their title triumph.

"I'm absolutely delighted,” he said.

Leroy Millar (left) helped the Inver Reds secure their first ever league title.

"The boys deserve it all season because we've been unbelievable.

"We got over the line and it's a fantastic feeling.

"I remember Kenny and Tiernan sitting in my kitchen promising me this and that.

"Obviously, at the time you can argue talk is cheap but it has came true.

"Everything they said that's going to happen has happened and I'm thankful for them and it's such a great club to be a part of.”

A few questions had been raised after Larne exited the Irish Cup against Ballymena United and drew 0-0 against Coleraine in successive games.

However, Tiernan Lynch’s side emphatically responded by winning their first three post-split games with Millar a driving force in the Larne midfield.

"You read a lot of paper talk and people are saying 'you're wobbling' and everything else,” he added.

"However, every defeat we've had this year, we've bounced back with one of our best performances in the next game which shows the character in the team from 1 to 18 and the whole squad.

"It's been a fantastic changing room and the togetherness is one of the best I've been in.

"Individual accolades are nice and getting praise but the main thing is about the team.

"That's what we pride ourselves on.

"It's all about 'we' and not about 'me' and that's a saying we all say.”

Larne have to wait until next Friday to lift the Gibson Cup as they face Linfield at Inver Park.

Unsurprisingly, Millar alluded to the fact that the Larne squad will enjoy the celebrations over the weekend before facing David Healy’s men.

"Some of the boys will maybe enjoy themselves over the weekend,” he continued.

"We've got a game against Linfield next week and we will prepare as best as we can.