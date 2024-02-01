Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former St. Mirren, Huddersfield Town, Mansfield Town and Notts County striker has already started his new position at The Showgrounds, where he will oversee performance levels at The Showgrounds.

Mendes would be employed as a lead sports scientist for Partick Thistle and St Mirren – working with current Coleraine boss Oran Kearney at the latter.

In January 2022, the former Montserrat international would be head-hunted by Hearts, where he worked as Head of Academy Performance before relocating to Northern Ireland alongside his wife last year.

“We are delighted to bring Junior to Coleraine,” Kearney told Coleraine’s official website.

“We both worked together at St Mirren and were the first two people in the door and the last two to leave.

“With that, we developed a friendship both on and off the pitch.

“Junior has worked with some big clubs during his time as a sports scientist and once he moved to Northern Ireland with his wife, I wanted to make sure we were able to bring him in.