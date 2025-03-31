Glentoran celebrated success in the Harry Cavan Youth Cup. (Photo: Irish FA/PressEye)

Glentoran captain Ciaran Rogers-Duffy hailed an "incredible" win in the Harry Cavan Youth Cup final against city rivals Linfield.

With the game level at 1-1 after 90 minutes, 20 minutes of extra-time still could not separate the sides, meaning that Glentoran 'keeper Milo Beimers was the hero, making two saves in the shootout to help his side secure the trophy.

It looked as if the Glens were going to win the contest in the regulation 90 minutes when Jude Johnson made the breakthrough just before the hour mark.However, Linfield dramatically equalised in stoppage time when Kalum Thompson found the back of the net.

After no goals were forthcoming in extra-time, the fate of the trophy would come down to penalty-kicks.

In that shootout both sides were perfect through four spot kicks each before Beimers denied Harry Allen.

That gave Daniel Beatty the chance to win it for his side but he blasted the ball over the bar, turning the advantage back to Linfield.

However, Canada Under-17 international Beimers repelled Jude Cargill's spot kick, meaning Reece Bell's subsequent effort secured the cup for the young Glens and brought the trophy back to The Oval for the first time since 1995.

Speaking on Glentoran's social media platforms, Rogers-Duffy said: "I'm absolutely buzzing to win the final...the boys were incredible.

"We fought right through and then into extra-time and onto penalties.

"The boys dug deep, the penalties were exceptional and Milo made a couple of great saves.

"It's incredible to win the final."

GLENTORAN: Milo Beimers, Cillian McCann, Joel Kerr, Ciaran Rogers-Duffy (captain), Jayden Charnley, Jack Faloona, Cal McGloin, James Douglas, James McClure, Jude Johnson, Jack Watson.

Substitutes: (used) Jake Drennan, Ryan Bailie, Daniel Beatty, Cal Weatherup, Reece Bell; (unused) Dylan Hayes, Aaron Mackel.

LINFIELD: Darragh Rooney, Harry Allen, Jon Graham, Callum Leacock, Calum Anderson, Liam Burns (captain), Zach Anderson, Alex Watson, Oliver Wade, Kalum Thompson, Kenzie Beattie.