The difference has been chalk and cheese, reveals Stephen McDonnell as Glenavon chief is named as Manager of the Month for November
The Lurgan Blues enjoyed an impressive month as they climbed up the Sports Direct Premiership table and away from the relegation zone with victories over Dungannon Swifts, Ballymena United, Loughgall and Newry City, whilst also progressing in the Bet McLean Cup.
As he was presented the award for the first time in his career, a pleased McDonnell was quick to praise his players.
“It’s a great measure of the application of the players, seeing where we are compared to how it was when I first came in it is chalk and cheese.
“The players have performed well, which allows me to be here to collect this award on their behalf.
“Going and winning games 1-0 is the most impressive part for me. Keeping four clean sheets in the league in that period helps our goal difference and looks a lot better on the table.”