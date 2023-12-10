Glenavon boss Stephen McDonnell is the NIFWA Manager of the Month for November.

The Lurgan Blues enjoyed an impressive month as they climbed up the Sports Direct Premiership table and away from the relegation zone with victories over Dungannon Swifts, Ballymena United, Loughgall and Newry City, whilst also progressing in the Bet McLean Cup.

As he was presented the award for the first time in his career, a pleased McDonnell was quick to praise his players.

“It’s a great measure of the application of the players, seeing where we are compared to how it was when I first came in it is chalk and cheese.

Glenavon chief Stephen McDonnell has been named as Manager of the Month for November by NIFWA

“The players have performed well, which allows me to be here to collect this award on their behalf.