All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

The difference has been chalk and cheese, reveals Stephen McDonnell as Glenavon chief is named as Manager of the Month for November

Glenavon boss Stephen McDonnell is the NIFWA Manager of the Month for November.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 10th Dec 2023, 07:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Lurgan Blues enjoyed an impressive month as they climbed up the Sports Direct Premiership table and away from the relegation zone with victories over Dungannon Swifts, Ballymena United, Loughgall and Newry City, whilst also progressing in the Bet McLean Cup.

As he was presented the award for the first time in his career, a pleased McDonnell was quick to praise his players.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s a great measure of the application of the players, seeing where we are compared to how it was when I first came in it is chalk and cheese.

Glenavon chief Stephen McDonnell has been named as Manager of the Month for November by NIFWAGlenavon chief Stephen McDonnell has been named as Manager of the Month for November by NIFWA
Glenavon chief Stephen McDonnell has been named as Manager of the Month for November by NIFWA

“The players have performed well, which allows me to be here to collect this award on their behalf.

“Going and winning games 1-0 is the most impressive part for me. Keeping four clean sheets in the league in that period helps our goal difference and looks a lot better on the table.”

Related topics:GlenavonLoughgall