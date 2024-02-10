Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Blues are currently battling it out at the top of the Sports Direct Premiership, into the quarter-final of the Irish Cup, as well as reaching the BetMcLean Cup final.

Healy remarked that the high expectation levels and standards of Linfield can "drive you mad" but he remains confident his players can get over the line in terms of trophies this season.

Linfield are on their travels for the next three Premiership contests, starting with today’s clash at Glenavon who will be smarting from their 5-0 Irish Cup exit against Larne at Inver Park.

Linfield manager David Healy takes his side to Mourneview Park to face Glenavon this afternoon

Healy also issued a rally call to supporters to get behind the team until the very last kick of the ball as he stated his troops have "very rarely" let him down during his time as Linfield chief.

"I more than most have to have the bit between my teeth at this football club," he said after last weekend's win against Ballymena United in the sixth round of the Irish Cup.

"That's what the standards are, that's what the standards have been set by others, the expectation level is through the roof at this place and the success in more than 140-years has also been through the roof.

"I'm following others so my standards have to be so high, the players dropped their standards against Dungannon Swifts and against Glentoran, but for the majority of it, I can't ask for anything more from these players.

"They're top at the top at the minute where people maybe didn't expect us to be, we're in the League Cup final and we're in the quarter-final of the Irish Cup.

"Outside of this place and sometimes in this place, it can drive you mad with expectation levels.

"If we're going to be playing in front of 2-3,000 or 4,-500 in some of the big games, I would encourage our supporters to keep backing our players right to the final whistle because they are all giving everything at the minute.

"They give a hell of a lot, I see it throughout the minute and it's very, very rare that those players let me down."

Linfield were forced to withdraw Jamie Mulgrew in the first-half last weekend and Healy stressed this was due to an injury rather than tactical after he was involved in an off-the-ball incident with Donal Rocks.

"Jamie wasn't doing the grappling - he was the one being grappled," he added.

"I trust Jamie one million per cent to go and control and demand off everybody else.

"Jamie picked up an injury so it was an easy decision to make (bringing him off).

"I don't feel the need to go and protect Jamie Mulgrew.

"Jamie Mulgrew's played nearly 760 games at this football club.

"He understands what goes on in and around games and I was protecting the injury he picked up today.