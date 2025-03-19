Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels praised his side for their recent run of form as they are on the cusp of qualifying for the top-six.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bannsiders know that if they avoid defeat to Portadown on Saturday then they will finish in the upper half of the table.

It comes after Shiels' men played out a 2-2 draw against Cliftonville at The Showgrounds on Tuesday night, with all four goals coming in the last 25 minutes of the fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cliftonville hit the front when Ryan Curran's deflected effort sailed beyond Rory Brown and into the net on 66 minutes.

Matthew Shevlin celebrates his goal during the Premiership clash against Cliftonville

However, the hosts struck back as Matthew Shevlin equalised from the spot on 72 minutes, before notching his 20th Premiership goal of the campaign soon after to put Coleraine 2-1 ahead.

Referee Tony Clarke would point to the spot yet again on 87 minutes as Brown brought down Joe Gormley inside the box, with Curran bagging his second of the evening from 12 yards.

The result did Cliftonville no favours as they are now consigned to a bottom-six finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being disappointed at not clinging onto the win, Shiels was full of admiration for his players as they have found a consistent run of form after a stuttering start to the campaign.

He said: “We've made up a lot of ground recently. I think the players deserve this opportunity, I think we've worked hard to put ourselves in this position when maybe people would have ruled us out.

“Earlier on in the season it looked like Portadown, Crusaders, Dungannon – all those teams were 12-14 points ahead and now we've clawed it back in.

“That's a credit to the players, they've put a lot of work in, but the job's not finished. We've got to do the job and finish it off on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cliftonville threw the kitchen sink at us and then we were trying to pick them off on the break.

“Either team could have won it but the point probably suits us in the end.

“We showed good character because at 1-0 down we could have folded but we stuck together, got ourselves in front but there’s the disappointment of their goal.

"But we won't dwell on it. We don't have time to dwell – we've got to move on quickly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cliftonville assistant manager Gerard Lyttle felt his side deserved to win the game but that they got punished for “one or two little mistakes” on the Ballycastle Road.

"We realised that we needed to win the game and a draw was never going to be any good for us,” he continued.

"When we got the goal I thought it was deserved and it was a great finish by a top player in Ryan Curran.

"I don't know whether we panicked but talking to Odhran (Casey) who has been one of our most consistent players all season...he had a slip in the box and it brought Matthew Shevlin down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The referee has given a penalty and Tony (Clarke) doesn't get too many wrong to be fair to him.

"That was disappointing but the boys reacted after going 2-1 down and big Joe won us a penalty.