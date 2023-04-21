The Hoops’ most prolific league campaign was in 1915-16 when they netted a whopping 116 times under Willie Maley, while Brendan Rodgers’ 2016-17 team hold the club’s post-war record of 106.

Postecoglou’s rampant side, who need just seven more points to guarantee the cinch Premiership title, have notched 102 goals with six games left in which to shoot for the scoring record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As much as we get defined by success, which means winning trophies and games of football, I guess the most pleasing thing for me is the number of goals we’ve scored because I still think that’s the best part of football for me,” said Postecoglou.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou admits he would take great pride in smashing Celtic's scoring record this season.

“It goes beyond winning because sometimes you can win and not really enjoy a game of football but no-one ever does not enjoy a goal, even the most scrambly, ugliest of goals still get celebrated.

“If there’s one record I’ll be most proud of it will be if we can score more goals than have ever been scored before by the football club because I know how much joy that has brought everybody involved, players and supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The backdrop of that is that we have to win games and win trophies – that’s always going to be the measure – but especially at this football club, and just in football in general, I love the joy that goals bring. The more we score, the happier I am.”

Postecoglou, whose side host Motherwell on Saturday, is pleased with the impact Tomoki Iwata has made after starting two of the Hoops’ last three matches after being phased in gently to Scottish football following his January arrival from Yokohama.

“He’s one I knew really well because I’ve managed him before so I knew what I was getting,” said the manager. “Tomoki is a really strong-willed, determined footballer who I always knew would try and be the best he could be.

“Before I brought him in here, I knew he would add to our environment with the way he goes about things. If you ask the lads, they’ll all tell you the same thing – he’s just an unbelievable trainer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad