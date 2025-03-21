Cliftonville assistant manager Gerard Lyttle says the Reds need to get back to winning ways ahead of a crunch Irish Cup semi-final clash at the end of the month

Cliftonville assistant manager Gerard Lyttle says the Reds are fully intent on regaining some momentum as they face lowly Carrick Rangers this afternoon.

The north Belfast side are winless in three Premiership contests since lifting the BetMcLean Cup, meaning they are consigned to the bottom-six of the Premiership for the post-split schedule, irrespective of the outcome against the Amber Army at Solitude.

Whilst it marks a disappointing domestic campaign for Jim Magilton's troops, they are still in with a shout of defending their Irish Cup crown as they meet Ards in the semi-final later this month.

However, Lyttle knows it's important that the Reds go into that clash with a much-needed jolt of confidence as winning the Irish Cup yet again can guarantee automatic European qualification.

He said: "The next game is the most important one and I said the same after we played Ballymena on Saturday.

"I thought we finished the game well there and I felt we didn't deserve to lose that one.

"It's small things that we can tidy up on, we're still playing good football, we're grafting and if seventh spot is the next best thing in terms of qualifying for Europe, then so be it.

"This club has been used to challenging every season, whether it's for the league, cups or Europe.

"It'll be no different, we've been in these positions before and it's a good group of boys.

"They are honest and our next focus is on Carrick on Saturday and try and win.

"With that win...it could carry momentum and that's probably what we need to finish the season as strongly as we can."

Lyttle has been in the dugout for the last two games against Ballymena United and Coleraine as manager Jim Magilton completed a two-match suspension.

When asked if he was looking forward to being reunited with Magilton on the touchline, Lyttle joked: "I'd rather he stayed in the stand so I don't need to bring my paracetamol with me.

"All jokes aside...it will be good to get Jim beside us and his presence helps.