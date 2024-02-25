Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An early goal from Callunm Moorehead gave the Mallards the lead on six minutes but Portadown equalised before the break through Jamie Browne.

The Ports would seal all three points on 71 minutes via Dougie Wilson’s finish as the visitors cut the gap at the top-of-the-table to four points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We gave ourselves a mountain to climb three minutes into the game, which was so frustrating you wouldn't believe it,” Currie told WeArePorts TV.

Portadown returned to winning ways in the Playr-Fit Championship with a 2-1 victory away at Ballinamallard United

"I thought we were really decent today, we had a good atmosphere about us and I thought our endeavour, our enthusiasm and desire...we talked to the boys a lot about that I'm not overly concerned about performance all the time.

"We want performances to be high but you can't have a high performance unless you empty your tanks out and chase lost causes.

"The most pleasing thing was our endeavour today, our desire and I thought we were a hungry team today and the opposite of what we looked like on Tuesday night against Newington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People talk about consistency but ultimately, we don't plan anything different from Tuesday's game to this game.”

Portadown will now be absent from Championship duty for the next two weeks as they host Cliftonville in the Irish Cup, before meeting Linfield in the BetMcLean Cup final.

Despite knowing his side will have to play catch-up in terms of gaining promotion back to the top flight, Currie wouldn’t swap the position his side finds themselves in.

Currie added: "Going into those two weeks is good now because we're on the back of a really good win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Of course, when we return to league duty, there's more pressure because we're behind in games and they are all must wins.

"I wouldn't swap our home Irish Cup quarter-final or the BetMcLean Cup final for league games.

"It can be a bit of a two-way street but ideally you'd like to continue the league campaign but when you're sitting in a quarter-final and a final of senior cup competitions, they are something you don't regret.