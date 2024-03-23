Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Glens know they will be involved in the end-of-season European play-offs if they fail to win the Irish Cup, where they will meet rivals Linfield in the semi-final next week.

It has been a whirlwind ten days for the Glens as they parted company with boss Warren Feeney by "mutual consent" before announcing the arrival of former player and Derry City manager Declan Devine in the hot seat until the end of the season.

McGinn helped the Glens record a 3-0 win against Dungannon Swifts last weekend and he is hoping they can continue that momentum as they host Ballymena United this afternoon.

"The boys are hungry, we want to finish as high as we can in the league and obviously the Irish Cup semi-final will take care of itself when it comes round," the former Northern Ireland international said.

"Then we will have the European play-offs when they come round so we have to just keep chipping away.

"The league is obviously our bread and butter, and we want to be winning games especially going into the semi-final as it breeds confidence.

"I've been around the block for a long time and I've seen managers come and go, for me it's just keep the head down and work hard and hopefully the opportunities come along.

"It's been frustrating for me as I haven't played a lot of minutes in recent weeks, but I was delighted to get the start last weekend and chip in with a goal.

"For us as players we just have to dust ourselves down and get ready for the next challenge.

"It's always disappointing when any manager loses his job, but we've got a new man in now and we just have to give our all for him."

McGinn, who has played for the likes of Aberdeen, Celtic and Derry City, acknowledged that the players also have to take culpability for inconsistent results this season.

He added: "Of course the players have to take the criticism on board too, we know ourselves it hasn't been good enough.

"There's going to be criticism for both the manager and players, you have to take it on the chin and go out and react. We went out last weekend and reacted well after the disappointing result against Loughgall.

"We know it's not the be all and end all coming to Dungannon and winning, but we have to use these games to go out and express ourselves and build confidence to go into next week and the Irish Cup semi-final.

"We came out last Saturday and showed what a good team we can be if we do things right on the pitch, move the ball about the pitch, create chances and play at a high tempo.

"It was a bit similar to last year the form we hit towards the end was really pleasing. We were playing good football and we achieved the goal of European football.