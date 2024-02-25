Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gray labelled his plans as "a risk" but he feels he has no option if City are to close the gap on 11th-placed Ballymena United.

Newry remained five points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership standings on Saturday as two first-half goals from Conor McKendry and Matthew Shevlin eased visitors Coleraine to all three points.

Newry face Carrick Rangers, Linfield and Crusaders in the coming weeks but Gray is already planning for the post-split fixtures against teams in and around them in the table.

"Our job is to focus between now and the split games to see if we're brave enough to chip away to get another point or three points to see if we can close the gap a wee bit tighter," he said.

"It would be a brilliant scenario if we can get into the split games if it's just a one game return.

"At this point, we know those five split games are topsy-turvy and it's every team for themselves.

"Everything can change massively in the course of a single week.

"That's our lifeline and our get-out, so regardless of what we do now, we know we need to be miles better come the post-split games.

"We have to use these games like pre-season nearly to learn new things and find out what things do and don't work.

"If we can get into the split that those things work for us, it's a risky scenario and tactic to take, but we don't have a big pile of choices."

Gray admits that whilst recent weeks have been hard in terms of results, he and his players have no time to feel sorry for themselves in a bid to avoid the drop.

Furthermore, the ex-Cliftonville boss was pleased to see his side be less leaky at the back after their 8-2 loss at Glentoran two weeks ago.

He added: "It's certainly harder for the players as they've been in this situation longer than I have.

"It is tough but we can only control and impact what happens in our next game.

"There's been a lot of change, a lot of variation but we are nowhere near where we need to be in my opinion.

"That's not me finger-pointing at the players or at the club, we are just not where we need to be.

"When we ask for them to compete across 90 minutes, we are maybe not ready to do that but we have to.

"We have to get on with things no matter how hard it might be.

"The five point gap I'm not particularly worried about. We performed okay today but the gap is no different this week than it was last week when we conceded eight.