Cliftonville star Danielle Maxwell receives her September award from Matthew Calderwood from Sports Direct

A red-hot scoring streak has helped Cliftonville Ladies Danielle Maxwell win the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership Player of the Month award for September.

The Northern Ireland international has played a major role in helping the Reds continue their challenge for the league and Irish Cup double, scoring seven times as they won six straight games in the month, including a victory over Glentoran Women in the Irish Cup semi-final.

The standout moment for Maxwell was a hat-trick as Cliftonville beat Lisburn Rangers 8-1 in a crucial game in hand that put them clear at the top of the table five games from home.

“I was actually shocked to get the award, but obviously delighted,” said Maxwell.

“I think I’ve started to come back to myself and I’ve been getting on the score-sheet nearly ever week.

“Scoring gives you confidence and I think most of my goals have come from me coming in from the left and shooting, which I think is really a strength in my and it’s just hoping that the confidence keeps rising over the next couple of games.”

Maxwell’s award comes ahead of a huge top of the table clash between Cliftonville and the Glens. Cliftonville have won all 14 games so far while Glentoran’s only defeat came when they lost to the Reds earlier in the season.

“The results show that we are gelling well as a team,” said Maxwell.

“Training has been really good – the quality and the sharpness – and I think we have brought it into the games.

“It’s paying off in results and hopefully we can continue to be unbeaten in the league for the rest of the season.”