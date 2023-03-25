The whistler was in the middle as the Blues clinched the first major silverware of the season with a 2-0 win against Oran Kearney's side.

It marked the first showpiece decider that Tavinder has refereed after being named as the fourth official during last year's Irish Cup final between Crusaders and Ballymena United.

Over 11,000 people were in attendance at Windsor Park and Tavinder admits he was blown away by the atmosphere created by both sets of supporters.

Lee Tavinder has opened up about his refereeing his first Cup final and why being an official has given him many happy memories throughout his career. Photo Credit: David Cavan

"Being appointed as a referee to a Cup final is seen as a reward for having a good season and I was honoured," Tavinder said.

"I tried to enjoy the day as much as possible, but to be honest, the day just flew by.

"I was referee for the Linfield vs Glentoran derby clash earlier in the season where there was 9,000 people there - it’s great to see such big crowds in the Irish League and it really adds something to the game.

"I've always said that refereeing in front of a big crowd adds to the occasion as you feel there's a real buzz.

"There was a great crowd for the BetMcLean Cup final and I'm glad to have got through it without anyone really talking about our decisions.

“However, that didn’t stop us all getting booed when we picked up our medals!

"I was fourth official for the Ballymena vs Crusaders Irish Cup final last year but to be given the nod to be a referee is probably a reflection of hard work over the last seven or eight years."

Tavinder, who hails from Stoke-on-Trent, was quick to acknowledge that it was a team effort on the day and that it has whetted his appetite to be involved in more showpiece deciders in the future.

"Whilst there were two football teams on the day, there was also a third and that was the team of officials," he added.

"I've worked with Paul Robinson and Jamie Robinson regularly in recent years and it's important to have a team around you that you know.

"They know what to expect from you and vice versa and everything worked on the day as we all played an important role. We are also very close off the pitch so that made the achievement extra special.

"The occasion obviously made me want to do it again in the future. I probably only have a few years left in me so you never know.

"It would be nice to do it again sometime as days like Cup finals keep your motivation levels high.

"However, I plan to go for as long as I can and I'll see where it takes me."

There have been shortages of referees throughout grassroot levels in Northern Ireland in recent months - with abuse from the touchline and on social media being one of the reasons for driving officials to leave the sport.

Whilst the challenges are numerous, Tavinder admits the advantages of being an official has outweighed the negatives throughout his career.

"Refereeing the BetMcLean Cup final was probably one of my highlights in 26 years of being an official," the 40-year-old continued.

"However, I've also had experiences of refereeing in Europe and big Irish League games which stand out.

"When I was refereeing in England, I got to officiate at top Premier League and Football League stadiums and those are experiences I'd never have had in any other role.

"Of course, it is tough both mentally and physically, but the rewards exceed the sacrifices.

"I played football until the age of 21 but I was never going to go any further and I enjoyed the challenge of being a referee.

"I have received abuse online and at stadiums but you learn to ignore it and get on with the job.

"Some of what you see on social media is both funny and incredible as referees we sometimes screenshot the funnier comments and send them onto each other.

“That said we are conditioned to it, but I worry abuse will drive younger and more vulnerable referees away and that is a challenge for the association to tackle.

"Refereeing has been a really important part of my life and it was vital for my mental health during COVID as it was the only time I got to connect with other people.

"Interaction with players, staff and the rest of the officiating team kept me sane as the social side of it is also important.

“Similarly, friendship with other referees is one of the main aspects that keeps me in the game.

"When I stop enjoying it, then I'll stop doing it."

VAR technology has been trialled twice during Danske Bank Premiership fixtures this season.

He supports the fact it can eradicate 'howlers', but Tavinder believes it has to be used correctly if it was to be a success in Northern Ireland.

"The introduction of VAR is feasible but it's in other people's hands in terms of investment," he stressed.

"As a fan, I don't really like VAR but from a referee's point of view, I think it can only enhance our game even though it would take time for everyone to adjust though.

"However, I think it should only be used for clear and obvious instances as this would get rid of the howlers and alleviate big mistakes.