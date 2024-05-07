Seanan Clucas has agreed a three-year deal at Carrick Rangers after his contract at Glentoran came to an end

The midfielder confirmed his exit from Glentoran on Sunday after a four-and-a-half year spell in east Belfast.

The 31-year-old started his career in England at Preston North End, Burton Albion and Bristol Rovers but returned home to sign for Linfield.

His time at Windsor Park proved to be a frustrating one as he made the switch to Derry City, before taking a near-long break from the game to live in Australia for 11 months.

Clucas would then sign for Dungannon Swifts - a club he played youth football for - and helped the County Tyrone side win their first senior trophy by lifting the BetMcLean Cup in 2018.

Tough-tackling Clucas said the move to Carrick was the "most appealing" out of other options he had.

“I am really happy to get the deal done. I thoroughly enjoyed my time at Glentoran but with work commitments, I couldn’t fit into their schedule moving forward," he said.

“I had different options and the most appealing of those was Carrick. Everything lined up really well in terms of the thoughts and ambitions of the Club.

“I met Stuart (King) and Peter (Clarke) and what they’re trying to do with the Club moving forward, along with Owner Michael Smith, is something I want to be a part of.”

'Gers boss Stuart King was pleased to obtain the signature of a player he has admired for a long time.

He explained: “Seanan is someone I have wanted to bring to our Club for a long time. I am a big admirer of his energy in the middle of the park and he is respected as one of the best midfielders in the country.

