There are 'promising' signs from my Carrick Rangers squad so far but I want us to 'knuckle down' for the challenges ahead, says manager Stuart King

Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King admits he is quietly confident from what he has seen so far from his side - but he doesn't want to stop there.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 5th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
The 'Gers have picked up home wins against Coleraine and Dungannon Swifts so far, as well as a 3-3 draw against Linfield at Windsor Park.

King did acknowledge that there have been "a few bad results" along the way as they were heavily beaten by Crusaders and lost at home to fellow bottom six side Newry City.

However, King revealed things at the Loughview Leisure Arena are looking "promising" ahead of tonight's game at home to Cliftonville in the Toals County Antrim Shield first round.

Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King admits he sees 'promising' signs from his squad ahead of tonight's Toals County Antrim Shield clash against CliftonvilleCarrick Rangers manager Stuart King admits he sees 'promising' signs from his squad ahead of tonight's Toals County Antrim Shield clash against Cliftonville
The Amber Army lost 4-0 to the Reds last month in the Premiership but the Carrick chief has challenged his squad to exact revenge this evening.

He told Carrick's official media channel: "Obviously, we've had a few bad results but overall I'm quite happy.

"I think some of our performances have been very good against some of the bigger teams and then we've grinded one out against Dungannon.

"We always want to do better, we've got to all stay grounded but it's promising and that's all I can say.

"I want us to knuckle down, be really hard to beat and the togetherness is evident to see.

"I'll have to see who's available because a lot of them are carrying knocks.

"Some boys need minutes, but listen, it's a game we can go and attack.

"They did us big style at their place so let's see if we can reverse that.

"We're not going to sit back and be cannon fodder.

"We will want to go and attack them like we did against Dungannon on Friday night."

Carrick go into the contest after Friday night’s late win against Dungannon Swifts as David Cushley settled affairs with a 90th minute spot kick.

The east Antrim side had taken a deserved lead through an own goal by Caolan Marron, however, the Swifts levelled at the break through Joe Moore’s clinical finish.

Dungannon stopper Niall Morgan looked like earning a share of the spoils for Rodney McAree’s men after a string of fine saves but he couldn’t save Cushley’s driven penalty after Kyle Cherry was brought down inside the box.

"I thought we were outstanding,” King stated after the match.

"I thought for the first 30 minutes we were very good, we could have been four or five up, and then we switched off.

"We were a bit wasteful, especially in the first half by making bad choices, but they created the chances and I’d be more worried if they weren’t.

"To be fair, for the last 10 or 15 minutes in the first half we were under the cosh a little bit and we had to see it out.

"They delivered in the second half and it was only a matter of time before we scored.

"Their goalkeeper was man of the match, I don't think they got out of their half, I'm really happy with that, it's a really good performance at home and a great result for us.

