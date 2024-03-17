Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The league leaders - who have already secured the County Antrim Shield this season - remained two points clear at the summit after a 6-1 hammering of Glenavon at Inver Park.

By the time the clock reached 25 minutes, the hosts were already five goals to the good as Bonis helped himself to a hat-trick, with strike partner Andy Ryan also scoring twice.

However, a shell-shocked Glenavon managed to breach Larne's defence for the time this year as Len O'Sullivan found the back of the net.

Lee Bonis pictured after netting four goals in Larne's 6-1 success against Glenavon at Inver Park

Both teams would end the contest with ten men as Sean Graham was dismissed for a second bookable offence for Larne, whilst Peter Campbell also received his marching orders.

Bonis still had time to grab his fourth of the afternoon to make it 27 goals for the campaign in all competitions.

"The boys played well and we got off the mark quick...me and Andy back on the scoresheet,” he told Larne social media channels.

"The boys are working hard week in, week out and if you're putting in performances like that it's going to be hard to stop us.

"I don't really look at myself...I just take it game by game and if I score, I score.

"As long as the team's winning then I'm happy.

"I think I'm building up a wee record against them!

"I think the goals that I've scored...they're playing a high line and I know that if the ball's played over the top then I'm in there after it.

"I think we know from the last game that's the way to play...the team knew to put the ball over the top and me and Andy (Ryan) would be chasing it down.”

On a potential three trophies arriving at Inver Park by the end of the campaign, Bonis told BBC Radio Sportsound: "We're just taking it game by game.

"Not one (treble discussion inside the group) - anything can happen so it's just game by game.

"You've a target on your back (as defending league champions) and every team's looking to put you down but it's a good challenge for us.