Coleraine midfielder Stephen Lowry has called on the Bannsiders to kick-start 2024 on a "good note" by progressing through to the sixth round of the Irish Cup.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Oran Kearney's men endured a poor end to 2023 after losing their last four Premiership fixtures in succession, which has brought discontent amongst a section of the club's support.The club released a statement on New Year's Eve in support of Kearney and called for unity after being ‘alarmed by the level of animosity’ towards the Coleraine chief.However, the men from the north coast will focus now on Irish Cup duty as they face Cliftonville for the third successive year in the competition.

Lowry lifted the famous old trophy with Linfield back in 2017 and acknowledged that Coleraine should relish going into tonight's game as underdogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Looking ahead to 2024, there's a lot to be positive about. There's investment coming to the club and from our point of view, we know the supporters are frustrated with results and that's only natural," he said.

Coleraine midfielder Stephen Lowry is hoping that the Bannsiders can make a winning start to 2024 as they face Cliftonville in the Irish Cup this evening

"It hasn't been good enough from us as a group of players and staff as we want to do better, Oran hasn't changed anything and I'm a firm believer in what he's trying to do.

"We will go into the game as underdogs but from our point of view, it's something we have to do better and we have to relish them coming here and thinking that they're going to win.

"We have to be up for a fight, we have to turn Coleraine back into a tough place to visit because teams are coming here now - and no disrespect to Loughgall - we should be beating them and it's not good enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It'll be a tough game, they're going well but it's a good opportunity for us to start 2024 on a good note."

The Bannsiders have kept only four clean sheets in all competitions this season and Lowry remarked that they will need to be more difficult to beat.

Kearney could give debuts to Jack Scott and Rory Brown after the duo were signed as the January transfer window, but Jamie McGonigle will miss out after failing to obtain international clearance.

Lowry added: "Results haven't been as good as we would like them to be and it's up to us to turn that around as players when we cross that white line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully, I can contribute to some better results on the pitch and I think looking at the goals we are conceding, they are a bit soft and it's probably been a trait we've picked up this season.

"Any good teams I've played in have always been hard to beat and Coleraine teams of old have always been hard to beat.

"Although we are missing a lot of players, it is no excuse to concede goals like we are.