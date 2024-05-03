There's a real grit and determination in the Institute changing room, says Daniel Lafferty as 34-year-old aims to strike down Ballymena United yet again
The task is simple for 'Stute - avoid defeat and they will be amongst the top-table next season as they go into tonight's second-leg with a narrow 1-0 advantage.
That lead is thanks to Lafferty himself as his thunderous effort separates the two teams ahead of the showdown at the Ballymena Showgrounds.
However, the experienced campaigner knows 'Stute will have to be at their best if they are to overcome their Premiership opponents.
“We're not getting carried away, we know it's only half the job done. We recover now as a group and start preparing for Friday," he said.
“Our away record has been very good the last couple of months and our away record has been excellent and our defensive record has been very good too and hopefully we can lean on that on Friday.
“We've seen what they can offer tonight (Monday), especially in the first half. We weren't at the races and they hit the post and had a few other chances, which on another night some of them go in, so we have to count ourselves slightly fortunate in that aspect and respect what they bring.
“We know under no illusions that Friday night will be a tough night. We've seen in the last 15 boys putting their bodies on the line, blocking shots, stopping crosses and that's going to be required on Friday night, all over again.
"They're a Premiership team with some experienced players there. We might not have as much experience as them, but we've got a real grit and togetherness in that dressing room. That was evident tonight.
"Like I said, it's just about finding a way to get over the line. In football, that's sometimes the hardest thing."
The 34-year-old joined ‘Stute in the January transfer window and admits he has been grateful to the staff and the players for helping him get back to full fitness for the crucial run-in.
He added: "It's a great group of lads that they've acquired here. “The staff and all, they do everything they can to make it a good environment to play under.
“There's never much pressure on you as players, we’re told to just go out and leave it all out there and play football, try to enjoy it. It's worked for us more times than not this season.
“I'm thankful for Kevin (Deery) and Mo (Mahon) for bringing me in. It took a while to get up to speed, having that at a pre-season and a couple of months out of the game there, so to get going and trying to get up to speed was a little bit difficult. But now we're at the business end of the season, I’m feeling fully fit.”
Lafferty, who has predominately featured as a left-back throughout his career, has been deployed as a central midfielder in recent weeks.
He remarked on the switch in position: “Look to be honest it's about getting as much experience on the pitch.
“It gives us a wee bit of balance left and right in midfield, we haven't really got many left sided players in the middle of the park."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.