Danny Lafferty (left) is eager to guide Institute to the top flight in tonight's second-leg play-off against Ballymena United

The task is simple for 'Stute - avoid defeat and they will be amongst the top-table next season as they go into tonight's second-leg with a narrow 1-0 advantage.

That lead is thanks to Lafferty himself as his thunderous effort separates the two teams ahead of the showdown at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the experienced campaigner knows 'Stute will have to be at their best if they are to overcome their Premiership opponents.

“We're not getting carried away, we know it's only half the job done. We recover now as a group and start preparing for Friday," he said.

“Our away record has been very good the last couple of months and our away record has been excellent and our defensive record has been very good too and hopefully we can lean on that on Friday.

“We've seen what they can offer tonight (Monday), especially in the first half. We weren't at the races and they hit the post and had a few other chances, which on another night some of them go in, so we have to count ourselves slightly fortunate in that aspect and respect what they bring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know under no illusions that Friday night will be a tough night. We've seen in the last 15 boys putting their bodies on the line, blocking shots, stopping crosses and that's going to be required on Friday night, all over again.

"They're a Premiership team with some experienced players there. We might not have as much experience as them, but we've got a real grit and togetherness in that dressing room. That was evident tonight.

"Like I said, it's just about finding a way to get over the line. In football, that's sometimes the hardest thing."

The 34-year-old joined ‘Stute in the January transfer window and admits he has been grateful to the staff and the players for helping him get back to full fitness for the crucial run-in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "It's a great group of lads that they've acquired here. “The staff and all, they do everything they can to make it a good environment to play under.

“There's never much pressure on you as players, we’re told to just go out and leave it all out there and play football, try to enjoy it. It's worked for us more times than not this season.

“I'm thankful for Kevin (Deery) and Mo (Mahon) for bringing me in. It took a while to get up to speed, having that at a pre-season and a couple of months out of the game there, so to get going and trying to get up to speed was a little bit difficult. But now we're at the business end of the season, I’m feeling fully fit.”

Lafferty, who has predominately featured as a left-back throughout his career, has been deployed as a central midfielder in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He remarked on the switch in position: “Look to be honest it's about getting as much experience on the pitch.