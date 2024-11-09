Ballymena United chief Jim Ervin says the Sky Blues need to remember the progression over the last 12 months as they aim to get back to winning ways in the Premiership.

After winning eight successive games and topping the division, Ervin's men have lost their last three Premiership fixtures.

Their credentials are set to be tested to the limit this afternoon as they make the trip to league leaders Linfield.

Despite acknowledging the difficult task for his players, Ervin remarked how there's been "a hell of a difference" in the club's fortunes over the last 12 months.

"This time last year we were bottom of the league and out of two competitions," Ervin told Ballymena United's social media platforms.

"We are now in the semi-final of the County Antrim Shield and we're into the quarter-final of the other.

"We're sitting joint-second in the league so there's a lot of positives and a lot of big changes.

"Results have gone against us in the last few weeks but when you compare and contrast to this time last year, there's a hell of a difference.”

The Sky Blues reached the quarter-final of the BetMcLean Cup on Tuesday night as Donal Rocks’ early goal edged out Ards on Warden Street.

The victory was coupled with a return to competitive action for Colin Coates after the veteran defender suffered a ruptured patellar tendon injury last year.

Ervin remarked: "It was pleasing to see Colin come through the game and he looked good to be fair to him.

"He looked sharp, won his headers and his tackles, and it was pleasing to get him out.

"It's important in these games that we manage to get players minutes that haven't played regularly and look at different systems.

"We made hard work of it but when you make the changes that we made, change the system and have a look at different things, we came through it unscathed, kept a clean sheet and we're through to the next round.

"That's the main thing, there's a lot of positives to take from it and a lot of work we need to do as well.