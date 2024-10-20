Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dean Shiels said he was proud of his Coleraine players after their three-match losing run came to an end with a hard-fought victory against Ballymena United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a low-key affair, a header from Rhyss Campbell midway through the second-half would send all three points to the north coast as Ballymena's eight-match winning streak came to an end.

Coleraine survived two late scares to preserve all three points as Aaron Jarvis rattled the crossbar when unmarked inside the area, before Oisin Devlin's strike deflected into the gloves of Max Little.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought we were in full control from the first whistle," Shiels said.

Coleraine players celebrate Rhyss Campbell's winner against Ballymena United

"I thought we started the game brightly, created lots of big moments by getting into good areas and we dominated territory and possession.

"There is always the worry when it's 0-0 at half-time that we didn't capitalise on the pressure but we showed street-wise qualities as to how to see the game out after getting the goal.

"I'm proud of the players and for Coleraine Football Club there's no better place to win than away at Ballymena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The crowd were fantastic, they got behind us and we thoroughly deserved the win.”

Campbell’s goal was his fourth for Coleraine since arriving from Dungannon Swifts in the summer and Shiels was full of praise for the desire and togetherness shown by his squad after recent poor results.

He explained: "We talk about filling zones in the box and Matthew Shevlin fills the back and Ciaron Harkin comes in and Rhyss Campbell was through the middle.

"I think that's the desire of getting into the area where the ball is going to drop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Rhyss Campbell and Matthew Shevlin are two warriors at the top end of the pitch and if you go to war, you'd want them two on the front line.

"They work so hard and they did everything for the team - but that was throughout - including the back four, the 'keeper and everything else.

"It's a tough place to come especially with the form Ballymena have been in, and we had to show togetherness and we had to show that work-ethic.

"We have to remain calm as it's only one win. It's been a tough period but we're going to get those as we're a young team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's going to be ups and downs throughout the season but we showed what we are about today but we need to sustain that and keep trying to improve.”

The Bannsiders have conceded 16 goals so far this term and Shiels was understandably pleased to keep the back door shut ahead of games against Cliftonville and Glentoran over the next seven days.

"I think it's our third or fourth clean sheet of the season,” he stated.

"We wanted to be more solid and we worked on that all week.

"We worked on what solid looks like to try and nullify the threats of Ballymena and I'm pleased with that side of it.