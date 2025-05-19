Abbie Smith has received her first call-up to the Northern Ireland women's squad. (Photo: Crusaders Strikers)

Northern Ireland women's manager Tanya Oxtoby believes 16-year-old Abbie Smith is ready for the senior set-up after being named in the Nations League double-header against Poland and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The landmark moment is the next step in Smith's rapid rise after she joined Manchester City on a two-year scholarship from Crusaders Strikers back in February.

Smith was brought in to train with the Northern Ireland squad last month but is now officially part of the panel for the games at home to Poland on May 30 and away to the Bosnians on June 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whenever we are bringing someone in, whether it's from a training point of view or to be a part of the squad, we've been monitoring them for quite a while,” Oxtoby said.

"We know where they are and it's about seeing how they fit into our environment.

"There are elements of that which we need to appreciate that are quite difficult for younger players to come into.

"Abbie came in and was seamless in that aspect in terms of training intensity and being in and around the group and the maturity that she shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's no doubting her talent and that was really impressive and the main thing when we are looking at the younger players coming in...are they ready for that senior environment.

"We know their ability says they are but from a cultural and emotional point of view are they ready. Our job is to make sure we support them in that and Abbie has really impressed in that area.

"I'm really excited to see how she performs in a full camp, in our environment and we will try and support her as best as we can."

When asked if Smith can challenge regular custodian Jackie Burns for a starting role, Oxtoby rather focused on how there is a strong competition for places now within the Northern Ireland ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She explained: "Across the whole group, we have spoken about competition for places.

"I think all the conversations we've had about players who are in and maybe out of the squad - we are in that now which is great.

"Players are really having to fight to keep their place or be selected...and the goalkeeping situation is no different.

"I think Abbie has done a great job and she's so young in her journey but it's about supporting her when she comes into our environment and we don't put too much pressure on her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know Jackie relishes that too...but the goalkeeping union is a funny one that I try not to get in and amongst because they are a law unto themselves.

"I think they all enjoy the competition and as long as the training environment is really competitive, then that's only going to be a good thing no matter who is in there.”

Burns, who hails from Lisburn, trains with Man City’s Elite Development Squad (under-21s) and Oxtoby revealed how they are trying to balance her football commitments and her education.

"Being in that environment every single day is a challenge for Abbie,” she continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ultimately, we want our players to be challenged and we want them to be in a high-performing environment and that might look different for every single player.