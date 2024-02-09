Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Northern Ireland international continues to be with his family after the sad passing of his father last week.

Bradley would subsequently miss Liverpool's defeat at Arsenal and he will also not be available as the Reds welcome Vincent Kompany's side to Anfield tomorrow afternoon.

Klopp stated that whilst the 20-year-old might return to training next week, the decision will solely rest with the Aghyaran native.

"He's not available for the weekend," he told a pre-match press conference.

"I think the mental state of a player is not something we should discuss in public.

"To be honest, if you have a bit of empathy in yourself and try to bring this up in a situation, there's just nothing to talk about.

"It's all logical...the boy gets as long as he needs with his family.

"I think from next week on he will be back in training but we have to see.

"If he doesn't feel ready for that, then that's fine as well.

"There's absolutely no rush from us, the only thing we want to do is support him as much as we can.

"But at that moment he's still with his family and is in the best place."

Meanwhile, Reds ace Trent Alexander-Arnold admits he has been impressed with Bradley's rapid progress after watching the full-back deputise during his injury.

"He’s done a credit to himself and all the hard work he has put in," he told Liverpool's official website.

“I think the way he’s stepped up and performed was incredible. We see it day in and day out in training how good he is and how good the rest of the young lads are. It’s a very, very good time for the Academy. It’s very good to see.

On whether he had seen similarities in both players’ rises through the ranks, he added: “Somewhat. I think it’s hard to even think and compare yourself because you never know how good you actually are and you kind of just want to keep playing.