Things turn sour at Oval for Glentoran after another Irish Premiership defeat to Larne
Following one league win in their last 10 matches things turned sour at Glentoran yesterday.
There was in-fighting among fans of the east Belfast club after their defeat to Larne at the Oval and protests outside the players and officials entrance.
A number of fans stayed after the game calling for manager Mick McDermott to leave the club as a sizeable police presence stood guard.
Glentoran were unbeaten in their opening 11 league games, conceding just two goals in the process, but their fall in form has been spectacular.
Manager McDermott had recently come in for criticism after calling a group of supporters who allegedly shouted abuse at him "balloons".
The 1-0 defeat to Larne on Saturday courtesy of a 64th minute Lee Bonis goal sees the Glens remain in sixth place in the Premiership.
The next game for Glentoran is on Friday night when Newry City come to the Oval.