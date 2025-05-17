Marty Smith says the time was right to move into senior management after being appointed as the manager of Moyola Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After managing at under-age level at Coleraine, as well as being Academy Manager at Institute, Smith has taken the plunge in his first gig at the helm at a senior club.

He is joined at the Premier Intermediate League side by coaches Brian Devine and Gary Taylor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked why he felt the time was now to manage at a senior level for the first time, Smith replied: "I'm excited for the opportunity first and foremost.

Marty Smith has been confirmed as new manager of Moyola Park. (Photo by Moyola Park)

"I'm looking forward to getting to work and I've spoken to the players who are currently here already, plus we have plans to add to the squad.

"Thankfully, Brian and Gary are coming along with me and that was important.

"Moyola were intent on having me and I was fully intent on going, so it's the perfect match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think this opportunity has come at a good time. I've had previous interest at Championship and Premier Intermediate level in the last 12-18 months but it didn't feel quite right.

"But this feels different and I truly believe that I can bring this club forward."

The Castledawson-based club finished 7th in the third-tier last year and Smith has eyed improvement in that regard as he picks up the baton from the previous regime under Kenny Shiels.

"I know the majority of the squad who are currently here through my time at Coleraine and the County Londonderry SuperCupNI squad," he reflected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Kenny left a good squad here but we are under no illusions that it'll be a tough league as there are some good teams in it.

"The aim is just to improve all aspects of the club...we finished seventh last year and we want to break into the top end by adding two or three bits of quality.

"There are also a number of cup competitions we would like to do well in."

Moyola chairman David Speirs said: “We had significant interest in the role of First Team Manager but I knew once I had spoken to Marty that his ambitions and plans very much align with that of the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is a driven and determined character and I know he will leave no stone unturned in his attempt to bring success to Moyola Park.