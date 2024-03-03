Lee Bonis celebrates with Mark Randall after netting Larne's second goal against Newington

The Championship side kept things extremely tight for the opening 45 minutes at Inver Park as the hosts failed to make the breakthrough despite Mark Randall and Cian Bolger spurning glorious chances.

However, the contest was over inside four second-half minutes as Levi Ives' free-kick sailed into the back of the net, before Lee Bonis profited from a great cross by Ives for a quickfire double.

Bonis would grab his second of the afternoon on 67 minutes following a slick pass by Mark Randall, but Newington would end Larne's near ten hour run without conceding a goal as Eamonn Hughes netted from the spot.

Plucky Newington were unlucky to concede a fourth in second-half stoppage time as Aodhfionn Casey scored an unfortunate own goal as Larne meet Cliftonville for a place in the showpiece decider.

"We were disappointed at half-time," Lynch said.

"I thought we were fairly dominant in the first half, we didn't look to be under any major pressure or anything like that.

"We were very lackadaisical, we didn't get into good areas and we didn't work their goalkeeper enough. We just let them stay in the game.

"Our objective was to go and get an early goal and see where it would take us.

"I think Newington have to take great credit. They had a game plan and stuck to it brilliantly.

"To a man they closed the spaces and made it difficult for us.

"So we were delighted with the start to the second half."

Despite being pleased to watch his side progress to the last four, Lynch was angered by referee Lee Tavinder's decision to point to the spot after Lee Bonis was adjudged to have handled a shot inside the box.

The resulting spot kick was dispatched with aplomb by Hughes as Larne's defence was breached for the first time in eight matches.

He stated: "I was hugely disappointed with the penalty decision, I ended up getting booked for it.

"It was frustration because we work so hard on trying to not concede goals and I explained that to the referee after the game.

"So it makes it hard to take when you get decisions like that, which I thought was wrong, and I'm not knocking Lee.

"I have to respect it, but my frustration probably kicked in a little bit, but I've since apologised to the ref."

Larne defender Ro-Shaun Williams told the club’s official media platforms that he’s looking forward to the last four showdown against the Reds.

"I’ve not played against them yet but they’re close to us in the league and it should be an exciting game.

"It gives us an opportunity to get to a final...and people have spoken to me about how important it is to get to the final and how big of a day it is.