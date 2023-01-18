The Inver Park outfit defended their crown with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Linfield at Seaview on Tuesday evening in a match that ended goalless and produced three red cards.

It continues Larne's love affair with the competition and as they head into a busy schedule of league and cup fixtures, Lynch believes the result can help instil further confidence in his squad.

"I think this team is a top, top team," he told Larne's YouTube channel.

Larne celebrate winning the Co Antrim Shield after beating Linfield at Seaview in Belfast.

"They have a little bit of everything and I want them to start believing in their ability and how good they can be, and hopefully (the result) can help with that.

Mark Randall held his nerve to slot home the decisive spot-kick, securing a 4-3 victory for Larne, and Lynch was full of praise for the character shown by those that stepped up to take penalties.

"They showed great character to do it," he added. "It could have been much different but all five of them had the courage to step up and I'm delighted for everyone involved.

"Mark is a top, top player and lad. There's a lot of football left in Mark Randall and great credit to him and everybody that took a penalty.

"It isn't easy with a full house, the lights, the cameras, the final - you have to take your hat off to them."

Larne now have three league matches before the end of January, starting with a home clash against Crusaders on Saturday, before facing off against Linfield once again in the Irish Cup.

They currently sit one point behind leaders Cliftonville with a game in hand and Lynch will be looking to take a step closer to their ultimate goal after lifting another piece of silverware on Tuesday.

"I'm absolutely delighted for everybody at the club," he said.

