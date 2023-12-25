Tiernan Lynch views numbers game key for 'bare bones' Larne
The defending Irish League champions sit one point off leaders Linfield having played an extra game heading into a Boxing Day derby date at Carrick Rangers.
Lynch accepts injuries remain “part and parcel” of the game but feels the enforced squad reshuffle of recent weeks only serves to highlight the value of squad depth.
"We have had a number of injuries over the last week or 10 days...it's part and parcel,” said Lynch on the official Larne social media platforms. "We always talk about this as a group...when you're back on your first day of pre-season or season starts and you're leaving people out of your squad completely thinking your squad's too big.
"But trying to get them (players) to stay positive and understand that at some stage of your season you're going to need them.
"And we're bare bones at the moment and you need that squad to try and stay competitive."
And Lynch also delivered praise on his players for the commitment to festive social sacrifices in a push for points
"It's a difficult period for players as everybody (else) is in a completely different mindset and eating and drinking, spending time with family, switching off and letting your hair down,” said Lynch. "Unfortunately in our game you cannot do that, it has to be the opposite - you've got to be very focused, you've to be razor-sharp and you've got to show that discipline and sacrifice...but they're a good bunch of boys.”