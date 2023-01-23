News you can trust since 1737
Todd Cantwell becomes Michael Beale’s first signing as Rangers manager

Michael Beale has completed his first signing as Rangers manager by bringing in Todd Cantwell from Norwich.

By PA Sports Staff
13 hours ago - 1 min read

Rangers say the 24-year-old has signed a “long-term deal”.

The versatile attacking player made 129 appearances for Norwich, winning two Championship titles and playing in the Premier League.

Cantwell also helped Bournemouth win promotion to the Premier League during a loan spell last season and had a temporary stint at Fortuna Sittard in the Netherlands earlier in his career.

Cantwell told Rangers TV: “I am delighted and I feel very proud. This is obviously a massive football club and I am delighted to get going and to get started.

“This is a massive club and there is a massive responsibility when you sign for Rangers to be the player that the fans want to see.

“They want to see a player that works hard and a player that can win them games which is very important and that is something I am hoping I can bring.”

