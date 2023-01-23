Rangers say the 24-year-old has signed a “long-term deal”.

The versatile attacking player made 129 appearances for Norwich, winning two Championship titles and playing in the Premier League.

Cantwell also helped Bournemouth win promotion to the Premier League during a loan spell last season and had a temporary stint at Fortuna Sittard in the Netherlands earlier in his career.

Michael Beale has completed his first signing as Rangers manager.

Cantwell told Rangers TV: “I am delighted and I feel very proud. This is obviously a massive football club and I am delighted to get going and to get started.

“This is a massive club and there is a massive responsibility when you sign for Rangers to be the player that the fans want to see.

