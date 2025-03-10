Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin has commented on his side's top-six hopes ahead of tonight's visit of Glentoran

Glenavon boss Paddy McLaughlin says his side won't give up on their fight for a top-six spot but conceded it's going to be hard to out-muscle those above them in the Premiership table.

The Lurgan Blues suffered a blow in their quest for a top-six finish last weekend as they lost 1-0 to fellow contenders Coleraine at Mourneview Park.

The defeat meant McLaughlin’s troops dropped to 10th in the standings, seven points behind sixth-placed Portadown, albeit having played a game less.

Realistically, Glenavon know they will have to be perfect in their last three games before the split to reach the top-six – something which McLaughlin says his squad will work hard for.

"We had an outside chance of finishing in the top six, we knew that,” he said.

“We had to go on an unbelievable run between now and the split which would have been a real difficult ask.

“But it was a challenge we were prepared to take on and it's just unfortunate that we fell against Coleraine because there was nothing between the sides.

"It's going to be an unbelievable result if we finish in the top six when you consider where we're at and where we were.

“The journey that we've been on over the past couple of months has been brilliant, the players have been brilliant.

“The players were heavily criticised for their performances and results earlier in the season and they've turned that around so they deserve all the credit in the world.

"It's crazy now that you're talking about top six when they were talking about relegation not that long ago.

"We still have a lot to play for but we're also still looking over our shoulder at the teams below us.

“There's that seventh place, too, which is an opportunity for everybody in that bottom half.”

Glenavon’s schedule continues this evening as they travel to recent BetMcLean Cup runners-up Glentoran before travelling to Linfield on Saturday.

He added: “We will rest and recover between now and then.

“Glens are a really good side and it'll be a difficult game.

“Linfield then at the weekend...it's a difficult week but the players will be ready and we'll give it our best shot.