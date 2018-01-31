TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY: Celtic eye goalkeeper before window slams shut

Brendan Rodgers hopes to add a goalkeeper and an outfield player to his Celtic squad before the transfer window closes on Wednesday night but remains coy about names.

Before the 3-1 win over Hearts at Parkhead on Tuesday night it was revealed that Motherwell had not been tempted by the reported £200,000 offer for goalkeeper Trevor Carson as Celtic search for a replacement for Craig Gordon, who is out for 12 weeks with a knee injury.

Asked afterwards if Dundee keeper Scott Bain, on loan at Hibernian, was a target, the Celtic manager said: "I will needs to speak to Peter (Lawwell, chief executive). Nothing has changed from before the game, we want to bring in another goalkeeper.

"There was lot of names fired at us, agents doing lots of work. There are lots of names. I could sit here all day and go through the names fired at us. He (Bain) is one of many that has been mentioned.

"We will have one in by end of play by tomorrow (Wednesday)."

Asked about another bid for Dundee defender Jack Hendry, he said: "I don't know. I will find out."

Before the match Hearts boss Craig Levein told BBC Scotland: "I'm hopeful we'll do another couple of pieces of (transfer) business tomorrow. It's not absolutely necessary but it would help us."