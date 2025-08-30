Clubs across the three Irish League divisions have been busy in the transfer market heading into this weekend’s fixture programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defending Sports Direct Premiership champions Linfield have sent promising forward Charlie Chapman to newly-promoted Playr-Fit Championship club Queen’s University on loan until the end of the season.

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe – a name familiar to fans following his time at Glentoran – is returning to the Irish League having signed for Dungannon Swifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Swifts announced the deal “subject to international clearance” on Friday, confirming over social media how “Junior will wear the number 40 shirt and adds further strength to our attacking options...he will not be available for tomorrow’s fixture against Bangor FC, but we look forward to seeing him in action at Stangmore Park soon”.

Linfield have confirmed a loan move to Queen's University for Charlie Chapman until the end of the season. (Photo by Linfield FC)

Coleraine’s summer business may have centred on immediate first-team gains but the capture of two teenagers – Cead McGrath and Alex Watson – points to future planning by the Bannsiders.

The 16-year-old prospects have joined from Derry City (McGrath) and Linfield (Watson) respectively.

Castlederg-born McGrath can count Finn Harps, Glentoran and Sligo Rovers as former clubs and has previously captained Derry City under 20s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been capped across youth level internationally by both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Coleraine have confirmed deals for teenagers Cead McGrath (left) and Alex Watson. (Photo by Dylan Kirkpatrick/Coleraine FC)

Watson, a former product of the celebrated Greenisland youth set-up, has senior experience at Linfield across the Co Antrim Shield and Sports Direct Premiership.

He can play in defence or midfield and is a Northern Ireland youth international within the under 16s and under 17s.

Coleraine boss Ruaidhri Higgins said: "We’re absolutely delighted to bring Cead and Alex to Coleraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Both are underage international players who we clearly feel have bright careers ahead of them.

"Cead is a young centre-back who I first came across during my time at Derry City.

"He has real potential and we will work hard with him to fulfil that.

"Alex is a really talented young player who has versatility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We rate him very highly and see a bright future for him at the club.

"Bringing these two lads into the club shows our commitment to building for the long-term.”

One player making a Coleraine exit is Sam McClintock – for a second spell at Limavady United, with his loan deal until the end of the season featuring a recall option over the January transfer window.

McClintock played under former Coleraine player Paul Owens at the Roesiders over the second half of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coleraine boss Higgins said: “We feel that this is a move which is beneficial for Sam at this time.

“Paul Owens is someone that Coleraine supporters will know well and we have no doubts that Sam will be well looked after.

“We will monitor his progress over the next few months and we will assess how things are going in January.

“Sam will remain part of our programme but it’s important that he gains as much senior experience as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defender Sean O’Kane has left H&W Welders to join Championship rivals Institute.

The Welders posted on social media: “H&W Welders would like to thank Sean for his efforts whilst at the club and wish him the very best for the future”.

In the Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League, Lisburn Distillery have “added further to their firepower up top with the addition of 20-year-old striker David Alfred”.