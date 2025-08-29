Oisin Devlin will spend the 2025-26 campaign on loan at Bangor

Glenavon have bolstered their squad by announcing the arrival of two new players on loan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bridel Bosakani, 21, from Drogheda Utd has penned a deal on loan to to January, whilst midfielder Josh Kee (23) will spend the entirety of the 2025-26 campaign at Mourneview Park from Larne.

Bosakani, a striker, signed his first professional deal with The Drogs just before Christmas last year and has scored 11 goals for their U20s team- including a ha-ttrick against St Mochta’s in the Leinster Senior Cup semi-final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kee will be no stranger to Irish League fans as he joined Larne in the January transfer window after eye-catching appearances at H&W Welders.

Speaking about his new recruits, Glenavon boss Paddy McLaughlin stated: “We’re delighted to welcome Bridel and Josh to the club.

"Bridel is a lively striker who is highly regarded at Drogheda. He doesn’t mind putting himself about which is exactly what you need in Irish league. He’s also got a lot of pace and good movement which will no doubt trouble defences.

“Josh Kee was arguably the best player in the Championship last season with Welders and is also tipped for success at Larne. He’s featured in a lot of their pre-season games as well as in Europe and we’re really pleased to have him on board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both players will help give us a cutting edge at the top end of the pitch that we’ve been slightly lacking so far this season. We’re creating some good chances in games but we need a bit more composure which these guys will add to our attack.

“We thank both Drogheda and Larne for their professionalism in getting both lads in.”

Meanwhile, Glenavon have confirmed that goalkeeper Tadgh Ryan has left the club via mutual consent.

Elsewhere, Bangor have strengthened their midfield options as Oisin Devlin has made the switch from Larne on a season-long loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It marks the second time that Devlin has gained Premiership experience elsewhere after spending time at Ballymena United last season.