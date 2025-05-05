Trent Alexander-Arnold has announced he will leave Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire).

Trent Alexander-Arnold has announced he will leave Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old England defender has been heavily linked with a free transfer to Real Madrid.

“After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season,” he posted on X.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is easily the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life.”

Alexander-Arnold helped Liverpool win the Premier League this season.

The success moved the Reds level with rivals Manchester United on 20 top-flight titles.

“I know many of you have wondered why or been frustrated that I haven’t spoken about this yet, but it was always my intention to keep my full focus on the team’s best interests, which was securing No.20,” continued Alexander-Arnold’s statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This club has been my whole life – my whole world – for 20 years. From the Academy right through until now, the support and love I have felt from everyone inside and outside of the club will stay with me forever.

“I will forever be in debt to you all. My love for this club will never die.”

Alexander-Arnold has scored 23 goals and provided 92 assists in 352 games for the Merseyside club.

The right-back, who started Sunday’s 3-1 loss at Chelsea, previously won the Premier League title in 2020 and has also claimed the Champions League, Club World Cup, FA Cup and Carabao Cup during his time at Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PA news agency understands Alexander-Arnold would have become the highest paid full-back in the Premier League, if he had accepted Liverpool’s offer to stay.

Initial contact with the player’s agent was made before Arne Slot arrived as manager last summer, with Richard Hughes making it a top priority after taking on the sporting director’s role.

There is understood to be major disappointment at Liverpool but the club feel they did everything in their power to persuade Alexander-Arnold to stay during protracted negotiations.

Slot was informed of the player’s decision in early spring.

Liverpool previously rejected an offer for Alexander-Arnold from a rival club – believed to be Real Madrid – as they did not wish to lose a key player during their quest to become champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This decision is about experiencing a new challenge, taking myself out of my comfort zone and pushing myself both professionally and personally,” continued Alexander-Arnold, who will remain a valued member of Liverpool’s squad for the remainder of the campaign.