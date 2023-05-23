McKendry joined the club as first-team coach in February 2011 following Oran Kearney's appointment and remained at The Showgrounds ever since, working under Rodney McAree for one season before Kearney returned after his time at St Mirren.

During McKendry's time on the coaching staff, Coleraine would win the Irish Cup and League Cup, as well as qualifying for Europe four times..

Kearney also worked with McKendry at Limavady United and opened up on the pair's friendship both on and off the pitch.

“In my managerial career, I have known nothing but Trevor,” he said.

“When I retired from playing and was getting the Limavady job, I made a bee-line for Trevor as I heard he was leaving Portstewart.

“I knew I needed experience and Trevor has been there and done it, so it fitted the bill.

“He told me at that time he was planning to retire but it’s been a hell of a journey since then. Trevor has been a rock and been brilliant.

“He brought good ideas to the table, he was bright and competent and it was a brilliant match for us both at Limavady and Coleraine.

“I can’t argue with his decision and it would be hard to plead with him to give us a few more years. He’s Vice-Captain at Bushfoot Golf Club, has grandkids on the go and his wife Caroline has been a footballers’ wife for decades.

“I know Coleraine is at the centre of his heart which made the decision extra tough for Trevor but he believes it’s the right thing for him to do.

“Trevor has agreed on his terms that he can potentially go to other grounds and keep his eyes on players or other teams for us when it suits him, which is nice for both parties to keep that connection going.”

Meanwhile, Coleraine have announced that James McLaughlin and Caiolan Brennan have departed the club following the expiry of their contracts.