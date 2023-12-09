All Sections
Turnaround at Institute has been massive, beams Shaun Leppard as defender is named as the NIFWA Championship Player of the Month for November

Institute defender Shaun Leppard is the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association's Championship Player of the Month for November.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 9th Dec 2023, 05:00 GMT
The big centre-back was a driving force for ‘Stute as they completed November by winning all three games in the Playr-Fit Championship.

The North-West side defeated Portadown, Ballyclare Comrades and Ballinamallard United – with Leppard helping Kevin Deery’s men to keep two clean sheets and chipping in with a goal in the process.

He said: “The turnaround at the club compared to last season has been massive.

Shaun Leppard from Institute has been named as the NIFWA Player of the Month for November

“Nobody probably expected it but I just hope we keep it going now over the Christmas period, which is going to be tough.

“The boys that we’ve signed have all played together at under-age level and it has helped us to gel really quickly.

“I think they’ve took the league by storm and nobody really expected it.

“Teams are starting to fear us a little bit which is a nice change compared to being on the other side of it last year.”