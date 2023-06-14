O’Neill’s men will go into the match as underdogs as they face the European Championship semi-finalists.

The Green and White Army were 3-0 victors in their last visit to the microstate in 2017 as Josh Magennis netted a brace, alongside Steven Davis’ penalty.

When is Denmark vs Northern Ireland?

Northern Ireland are away to Denmark in their third match of Euro 2024 qualifying

The game will take place at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Friday, June 16.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 7:45pm in the UK.

How can I watch the game?

The match will be broadcast live on ViaPlay from 7:15pm.

ViaPlay can be bought for £14.99 a month with free cancellation or for £11.99 a month on a 12-month contract.

What are the betting odds?

