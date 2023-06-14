TV and match information for Denmark vs Northern Ireland
O’Neill’s men will go into the match as underdogs as they face the European Championship semi-finalists.
The Green and White Army were 3-0 victors in their last visit to the microstate in 2017 as Josh Magennis netted a brace, alongside Steven Davis’ penalty.
When is Denmark vs Northern Ireland?
The game will take place at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Friday, June 16.
What time is kick-off?
The match will kick-off at 7:45pm in the UK.
How can I watch the game?
The match will be broadcast live on ViaPlay from 7:15pm.
ViaPlay can be bought for £14.99 a month with free cancellation or for £11.99 a month on a 12-month contract.
What are the betting odds?
Denmark – 2/7
Draw – 17/4
Northern Ireland – 10/1