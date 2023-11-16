Northern Ireland play their penultimate game in Euro 2024 qualifying as they are the visitors to Finland.

Michael O’Neill’s men will be hoping to add some points to their tally after only beating minnows San Marino in the group so far.

The squad has been stretched to a total of 12 absentees, including Brad Lyons, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Paddy Lane, Paul Smyth and Jonny Evans.

Rangers winger Ross McCausland, West Ham defender Michael Forbes, Portsmouth midfielder Terry Devlin, St Mirren midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce and Fleetwood goalkeeper Stephen McMullan have been called in, but all five are uncapped at senior level.

Northern Ireland’s Callum Marshall during training at The Dub in Belfast, ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying games against Finland and Denmark

Nine others in O’Neill’s squad have single figures in caps.

When is Finland vs Northern Ireland?

The game will take place at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki on Friday, November 17.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 5pm in the UK.

How can I watch the game?

The match will be broadcast live on ViaPlay from 4:30pm.

What are the betting odds?

Finland – 10/11

Draw – 12/5