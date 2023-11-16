TV and match information for Finland vs Northern Ireland
and live on Freeview channel 276
Michael O’Neill’s men will be hoping to add some points to their tally after only beating minnows San Marino in the group so far.
The squad has been stretched to a total of 12 absentees, including Brad Lyons, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Paddy Lane, Paul Smyth and Jonny Evans.
Rangers winger Ross McCausland, West Ham defender Michael Forbes, Portsmouth midfielder Terry Devlin, St Mirren midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce and Fleetwood goalkeeper Stephen McMullan have been called in, but all five are uncapped at senior level.
Nine others in O’Neill’s squad have single figures in caps.
When is Finland vs Northern Ireland?
The game will take place at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki on Friday, November 17.
What time is kick-off?
The match will kick-off at 5pm in the UK.
How can I watch the game?
The match will be broadcast live on ViaPlay from 4:30pm.
ViaPlay can be bought for £14.99 a month with free cancellation or for £9.99 a month on a 12-month contract.
What are the betting odds?
Finland – 10/11
Draw – 12/5
Northern Ireland – 13/4