All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

TV and match information for Finland vs Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland play their penultimate game in Euro 2024 qualifying as they are the visitors to Finland.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 16th Nov 2023, 12:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Michael O’Neill’s men will be hoping to add some points to their tally after only beating minnows San Marino in the group so far.

The squad has been stretched to a total of 12 absentees, including Brad Lyons, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Paddy Lane, Paul Smyth and Jonny Evans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rangers winger Ross McCausland, West Ham defender Michael Forbes, Portsmouth midfielder Terry Devlin, St Mirren midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce and Fleetwood goalkeeper Stephen McMullan have been called in, but all five are uncapped at senior level.

Most Popular
Northern Ireland’s Callum Marshall during training at The Dub in Belfast, ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying games against Finland and DenmarkNorthern Ireland’s Callum Marshall during training at The Dub in Belfast, ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying games against Finland and Denmark
Northern Ireland’s Callum Marshall during training at The Dub in Belfast, ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying games against Finland and Denmark

Nine others in O’Neill’s squad have single figures in caps.

When is Finland vs Northern Ireland?

The game will take place at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki on Friday, November 17.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 5pm in the UK.

How can I watch the game?

The match will be broadcast live on ViaPlay from 4:30pm.

ViaPlay can be bought for £14.99 a month with free cancellation or for £9.99 a month on a 12-month contract.

What are the betting odds?

Finland – 10/11

Draw – 12/5

Northern Ireland – 13/4

Related topics:FinlandSt Mirren