TV and match information for Northern Ireland vs Denmark
and live on Freeview channel 276
Michael O’Neill’s side will hope to end a difficult campaign on a high after only picking up points against minnows San Marino so far.
On Friday night against Finland, an encouraging display in the first 40 minutes in Helsinki unravelled after Isaac Price conceded a penalty shortly before the break, dispatched by Joel Pohjanpalo, with Daniel Hakans adding another just three minutes into the second half.
The 4-0 loss means Northern Ireland have suffered seven defeats from nine games in their qualifying group.
The final chance of putting points on the board comes at Windsor Park on Monday against Denmark, who booked their Euro 2024 place with victory over Slovenia on Friday night.
When is Northern Ireland vs Denmark?
The game will take place at Windsor Park on Monday, November 20.
What time is kick-off?
The match will kick-off at 7:45pm in the UK.
How can I watch the game?
The match will be broadcast live on ViaPlay from 7pm.
ViaPlay can be bought for £14.99 a month with free cancellation or for £9.99 a month on a 12-month contract.
What are the betting odds?
Northern Ireland – 19/4
Draw – 3/1
Denmark – 3/5