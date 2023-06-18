News you can trust since 1737
TV and match information for Northern Ireland vs Kazakhstan

Northern Ireland return to Windsor Park on Monday night as they welcome Kazakhstan to Belfast.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 18th Jun 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read

The Green and White Army will still feel aggrieved at the decision to disallow Callum Marshall’s late equaliser in the 1-0 defeat to Denmark on Friday night.

The visitors travel to Belfast after beating San Marino and currently occupy second spot in Group H.

When is Denmark vs Northern Ireland?

Northern Ireland are back at Windsor Park on Monday night for the visit of Kazakhstan
Northern Ireland are back at Windsor Park on Monday night for the visit of Kazakhstan
The game will take place at Windsor Park on Monday, June 19.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 7:45pm in the UK.

How can I watch the game?

The match will be broadcast live on ViaPlay from 7:15pm.

ViaPlay can be bought for £14.99 a month with free cancellation or for £11.99 a month on a 12-month contract.

What are the betting odds?

Northern Ireland – 8/15

Draw – 14/5

Kazakhstan – 11/2

