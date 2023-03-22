O’Neill’s men will go into the match as big favourites as they face San Marino in the first game of Euro 2024 qualifying.

The Green and White Army were 3-0 victors in their last visit to the microstate in 2017 as Josh Magennis netted a brace, alongside Steven Davis’ penalty.

When is San Marino vs Northern Ireland?

N Ireland’s Dion Charles during training at The Dub in Belfast ahead of N Ireland’s UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier fixtures against San Marino and Finland.

The game will take place at the San Marino Stadium in Serravalle on Thursday, March 23.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 7:45pm in the UK.

How can I watch the game?

The match will be broadcast live on ViaPlay from 7:15pm.

ViaPlay can be bought for £14.99 a month with free cancellation or for £11.99 a month on a 12-month contract.

What are the betting odds?

San Marino – 40/1

Draw – 12/1