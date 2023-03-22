TV and match information for San Marino vs Northern Ireland
Michael O’Neill returns as Northern Ireland manager for the second time as the Green and White Army face San Marino on Thursday night.
O’Neill’s men will go into the match as big favourites as they face San Marino in the first game of Euro 2024 qualifying.
The Green and White Army were 3-0 victors in their last visit to the microstate in 2017 as Josh Magennis netted a brace, alongside Steven Davis’ penalty.
When is San Marino vs Northern Ireland?
The game will take place at the San Marino Stadium in Serravalle on Thursday, March 23.
What time is kick-off?
The match will kick-off at 7:45pm in the UK.
How can I watch the game?
The match will be broadcast live on ViaPlay from 7:15pm.
ViaPlay can be bought for £14.99 a month with free cancellation or for £11.99 a month on a 12-month contract.
What are the betting odds?
San Marino – 40/1
Draw – 12/1
Northern Ireland – 1/20