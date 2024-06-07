Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland start their June international break with a fixture against Euro 2024-bound Spain on Saturday night.

Northern Ireland know they will be massive underdogs against the hosts but the experience will no doubt be a vital one for Michael O’Neill’s young side.

The Green and White Army have two famous scalps against the Spaniards at the 1982 World Cup and Euro 2008 qualifying – albeit nothing as big as that will be at stake on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

O’Neill’s men will then take on Andorra on Tuesday (June 11).

Everything you need to know ahead of Northern Ireland's friendly against Spain

When is Spain vs Northern Ireland?

The game will take place at the Son Moix Stadium in Palma, Majorca, on Saturday (June 8).

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 8:30pm in the UK.

How can I watch the game?

The match will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 2 from 8:20pm.

What are the betting odds?

Spain – 1/10

Draw – 15/2