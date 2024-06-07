TV and match information for Spain vs Northern Ireland
and live on Freeview channel 276
Northern Ireland know they will be massive underdogs against the hosts but the experience will no doubt be a vital one for Michael O’Neill’s young side.
The Green and White Army have two famous scalps against the Spaniards at the 1982 World Cup and Euro 2008 qualifying – albeit nothing as big as that will be at stake on Saturday.
O’Neill’s men will then take on Andorra on Tuesday (June 11).
When is Spain vs Northern Ireland?
The game will take place at the Son Moix Stadium in Palma, Majorca, on Saturday (June 8).
What time is kick-off?
The match will kick-off at 8:30pm in the UK.
How can I watch the game?
The match will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 2 from 8:20pm.
What are the betting odds?
Spain – 1/10
Draw – 15/2
Northern Ireland – 20/1
