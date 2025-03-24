Northern Ireland finalise their March international window by facing Sweden away from home on Tuesday night.

Michael O’Neill’s men come into the contest after a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Switzerland on Friday as Isaac Price’s opener was cancelled out by Vincent Sierro’s header.

The game also saw debuts for Jamie Donley and Terry Devlin, whilst Ethan Galbraith earned only his fifth cap, with ex-Portadown and Larne striker Lee Bonis tasked to lead the line.

The test against the Swedes will be equally as difficult as they have a squad featuring the likes of Newcastle star Alexander Isak, Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga and Spurs youngster Lucas Bergvall.

Sweden had an excellent Nations League campaign in the autumn. They were unbeaten as they topped League C Group 1, which also featured Slovakia, Estonia and Azerbaijan. They won five of their six games and drew with the Slovakians away from home.

When is Sweden vs Northern Ireland?

The game will take place at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm on Tuesday (March 25).

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 6pm in the UK.

How can I watch the game?

The match will be broadcast live on BBC 2 NI, with coverage starting from 5.45pm.

What are the betting odds?

Sweden – 4/9

Draw – 3/1