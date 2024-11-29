Northern Ireland manager Tanya Oxtoby pictured in training ahead of their Euro 2025 play-off against Norway

Northern Ireland will aim to pull off a massive upset as they face Norway in the Euro 2025 play-off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Green and White Army host the first leg on Friday (November 29), before travelling to Oslo on Tuesday (December 3) for the return fixture.

If Northern Ireland are triumphant over the two legs then they will make it back-to-back European Championship qualifications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, they know the task at hand against the Norwegians who beat Albania 14-0 across two legs in the first play-off.

Norway are ranked 16th in the world and have a plethora of talent in their ranks from clubs such as Barcelona, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Despite knowing they go into the play-off as underdogs, manager Tanya Oxtoby has called on her side to give it a go.

When is Northern Ireland vs Norway?

The game will take place at Inver Park on Friday, November 29.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 7pm in the UK.

How can I watch the game?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match will be broadcast live on the BBC Sport NI website and on the iPlayer from 7pm.

What has manager Tanya Oxtoby said?

"We know where we sit in terms of this tie and being the underdog," she told BBC Sport NI.

"We embrace that and this group is used to that, so we are just focused on what we are trying to do. We give ourselves a really good opportunity if we do that.

"We have spoken about the quality of players that they have got, but it's a team performance and we want to test ourselves against that kind of side.

"From that perspective we would be disappointed if we didn't go at them in the game."

What are the betting odds?

Northern Ireland – 33/1

Draw – 10/1