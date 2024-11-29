TV, match information and manager's thoughts for Northern Ireland vs Norway in Euro 2025 play-off
The Green and White Army host the first leg on Friday (November 29), before travelling to Oslo on Tuesday (December 3) for the return fixture.
If Northern Ireland are triumphant over the two legs then they will make it back-to-back European Championship qualifications.
However, they know the task at hand against the Norwegians who beat Albania 14-0 across two legs in the first play-off.
Norway are ranked 16th in the world and have a plethora of talent in their ranks from clubs such as Barcelona, Chelsea and Arsenal.
Despite knowing they go into the play-off as underdogs, manager Tanya Oxtoby has called on her side to give it a go.
When is Northern Ireland vs Norway?
The game will take place at Inver Park on Friday, November 29.
What time is kick-off?
The match will kick-off at 7pm in the UK.
How can I watch the game?
The match will be broadcast live on the BBC Sport NI website and on the iPlayer from 7pm.
What has manager Tanya Oxtoby said?
"We know where we sit in terms of this tie and being the underdog," she told BBC Sport NI.
"We embrace that and this group is used to that, so we are just focused on what we are trying to do. We give ourselves a really good opportunity if we do that.
"We have spoken about the quality of players that they have got, but it's a team performance and we want to test ourselves against that kind of side.
"From that perspective we would be disappointed if we didn't go at them in the game."
What are the betting odds?
Northern Ireland – 33/1
Draw – 10/1
Norway – 1/16
