Twenty clubs successful in application for share of NI Football Fund - Minister Gordon Lyons pledges 'we are in this for the long haul'
It follows an announcement on Thursday by Communities Minister Gordon Lyons of the first cohort of projects to be taken forward under the Northern Ireland Football Fund Performance Programme.
Speaking at a live streamed event at H&W Welders Football Club in Belfast, the minister said: “I am pleased to announce the 20 performance club projects proceeding to the next stage of the process.
“These clubs, big and small, from across Northern Ireland, have impressed with their plans to improve facilities for the game and for local communities.”
Department for Communities officials will work closely with the 20 projects on business case development and carry out detailed due diligence checks.
Mr Lyons added: “Together we are moving forward to achieve real change for the benefit of players, fans and local communities. And we are in this for the long haul.
“It is clear that the need and demand at club level exceeds the current available budget of £36.2million. I will be seeking the fair and equitable funding which is due after years of delays during which time capital construction costs have soared.”
Paying tribute to all 38 clubs who applied to the fund, the minister said: “I appreciate the hard work that has gone into all of the proposals by applicants, supported by fans and players alike.
“I have visited many grounds during my time as minister and have seen the level of need first-hand. I know that some will be disappointed today. But this is not the end of the journey.
“I give my commitment today to stay with you and continue to seek further funding to meet the evidenced need.”
The 20 applications to progress to the next stage, in alphabetical order under each tier of the programme, are:
Tier 1 (project value under £1.5million)
Armagh City
Ballymacash Sports Academy
Lisburn Distillery
Queen’s University
Rathfriland Rangers
Tier 2 (project value £1.5million to £6million)
Ballinamallard United
Ballymena United
Banbridge Town
Bangor
Carrick Rangers
Dergview
Dungannon Swifts
Glenavon
Larne
Lisburn Rangers
Loughgall; Newry City
Oxford Sunnyside.
Tier 3 (project value more than £6million)
Cliftonville
Glentoran
All applicants have been notified of the outcome of their application.