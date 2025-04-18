Danielle Maxwell collects the Sports Direct Women's Premiership Player of the Year award from NIFWA Chair Michael Clarke

Danielle Maxwell has been named Sports Direct Women's Premiership Player of the Year by the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association, for the second season in a row.

In 2024, the 23 year-old scored 11 goals for Cliftonville as the Reds won the league title with an incredible 100% record. Maxwell also helped the Reds lift both the Challenge Cup and the League Cup in a historic season for the North Belfast club.

The midfielder's sensational form earned her a move to National League North side Burnley and made her a regular in Tanya Oxtoby's Northern Ireland team.

Upon collecting the award, Maxwell said: "I'm absolutely delighted to win this award. I would like to thank the Football Writers' for the honour.

"However, you can't win an award on your own. You need help from your coaches and teammates.

"To win the treble with Cliftonville and to finish the league season with a 100% record was incredible.

"I'm at Burnley now, which is a step in the right direction for me. It's a big move for me but I think it can only make me better and stronger as a player."