Cliftonville Ladies put the disappointment of missing out on title glory by winning the Women’s Challenge Cup for a second year in a row.

The Reds were pipped to the post in the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership by Glentoran on the final day of the season.

However, they ensured that they added the Challenge Cup to the League Cup they won against Glentoran back in June.

After a tense opening, Cliftonville made the breakthrough just before the half hour mark when Abbie Magee fed the ball through to Caitlin McGuinness and the Reds striker showed her ruthlessness by dispatching beyond Lauren Currie.

The lead was doubled on 38 minutes when Fi Morgan rose highest to plant a header from Kirsty McGuinness’ free-kick into the back of the net.

Kirsty McGuinness then spurned a glorious chance to put the game to bed for Cliftonville, before there was a lengthy injury spell after Linfield’s Jodie Loughrey had to be cruelly stretchered off following an accidental clash of heads.

Linfield, who now remain without a trophy since 2019, had their best chances late on as Cora Chambers fizzed just wide, with Megan Bell then having a shot cleared off the line by Vicky Carleton.

Cliftonville held firm and missed chances during 16 minutes of stoppage-time to make it two trophies out of four for the season.

Speaking to BBC Sport NI after the game, Cliftonville ace Caitlin McGuinness praised her team-mates for putting last weekend’s disappointment behind them.

She said: "We're delighted, the girls put in a big shift this week, we knew we needed to come back from last week's game and we did ourselves and everyone here proud tonight.

"It was very tough trying to pick ourselves up but the intensity in training has been unreal and coming back from such a hard game, we put it right and it's a good way to end the season.

"It always seems to fall for me, and I'm delighted to get on the scoresheet again.

"The goal settled us and helped us get into the game more. We knew when we got the first goal we would settle.

"We've had a good season, we feel defeated after not winning the league, but two trophies out of four is not bad."

The fixture marked the retirements of former Northern Ireland internationalists Marissa Callaghan and Ashley Hutton.

The pair – who played for Cliftonville and Linfield respectively – both missed the showpiece occasion due to suspension and injury.

Callaghan, who has been part of the furniture at Cliftonville for over two decades, reflected on the “end of an era”.

"The last few weeks have been an absolute emotional rollercoaster from when I got the red card against Linfield, which I think was a bit harsh," she told BBC Sport NI.

"Thankfully the club backed me and put an appeal in and that gave me the chance to play another two games.