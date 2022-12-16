Only two games are going ahead on Saturday after Glenavon’s clash with Crusaders was called off on Friday due to a frozen pitch.

The postponement came after all three of Friday’s Irish league fixtures fell victim to the freezing weather.

Larne currently lead David Healy’s men by eight points but the Inver Park side’s away trip to Ballymena United on Friday night was postponed due to the cold snap, giving the Blues an opportunity to close the gap.

David Healy will be hoping Linfield can close the gap to Irish Premiership leaders Larne when they face Dungannon Swifts on Saturday at Windsor Park.

Reigning champions Linfield, though, won’t be taking anything for granted against struggling Swifts, who earned a season-best victory last weekend, beating Carrick Rangers 4-1 at home to keep them three points ahead of basement club Portadown.

Linfield defeated Dean Shiels’ side at Stangmore Park earlier in the season, when Robbie McDaid’s goal secured the three points.

Saturday’s other scheduled game sees relegation strugglers Portadown travel to Cliftonville.

The Ports clinched a morale-boosting victory last time out, securing a vital three points with a 1-0 home win over Ballymena.

That result came after Portadown defeated Newry 3-1 for their first win of the season on December 4, but the result was overturned by the NIFL due to a player eligibility breach after Alberto Balde Almanzar did not start the game after being originally named on the team sheet submitted to officials.

Newry’s match against Coleraine also fell victim to the weather on Friday.

Coleraine were looking to claim a fourth win in a row after sealing a 2-0 home win over Crusaders last Friday night.

Bannsiders boss Oran Kearney said: “We’ve had to charge the batteries and very much just tried to freshen the legs and get ready for this Christmas period.”

Carrick Rangers’ match against Glentoran was called off on Friday afternoon, with the playing surface at Taylors Avenue deemed unplayable.

Glentoran’s game against Glenavon was also thwarted by the freezing weather last weekend.

