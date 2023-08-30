News you can trust since 1737
Two out at Cliftonville as Jamie McDonagh and Seanna Foster both secure loan deals away from Solitude

Glenavon have boosted their attacking options by signing Cliftonville winger Jamie McDonagh on loan.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 30th Aug 2023, 14:04 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 14:10 BST

The Reds have confirmed that the Lisburn native has penned a short-term loan deal until January at Mourneview Park.

McDonagh joined Cliftonville from Glentoran in July 2021 and has also represented Derry City, Sligo Rovers and Greenock Morton.

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton told the club’s official website: “He’s had an impact wherever he’s been and is a player who will add an attacking threat and creativity in the final third.

Jamie McDonagh has joined Glenavon on loan from Cliftonville until JanuaryJamie McDonagh has joined Glenavon on loan from Cliftonville until January
"I watched him several times and I’m always excited to see him on the ball and how he is able to make things happen either through scoring himself or creating for others. We’re excited to see him in action.

“There’s a few deals we’re working on. Nothing is close at the minute but it doesn’t mean we’re not trying. We’re hoping to get at least one more done but that depends on whether or not things align.”

McDonagh admits the lure of playing regular football was too good to turn down.

He added: “I’m delighted to come here and hopefully help the team out as much as possible, I can’t wait to get started and get back to enjoying my football and showing everyone what I can do.

"We have a good run of games coming up so hopefully we can get some positive results over the next few weeks.

"I’m here to play games and we have some very good players here and one of the best playing surfaces in the country, which suits the way I play.

"Also, a thank you to the manager for bringing me in and I’m sure he will get the best out of me.”

Meanwhile, Cliftonville have also confirmed that defender Seanna Foster will return to Bangor for a second loan spell.

The 26-year-old helped the Seasiders win both the Premier Intermediate League and Steel & Sons Cup last term.

