The Reds have confirmed that the Lisburn native has penned a short-term loan deal until January at Mourneview Park.

McDonagh joined Cliftonville from Glentoran in July 2021 and has also represented Derry City, Sligo Rovers and Greenock Morton.

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton told the club’s official website: “He’s had an impact wherever he’s been and is a player who will add an attacking threat and creativity in the final third.

Jamie McDonagh has joined Glenavon on loan from Cliftonville until January

"I watched him several times and I’m always excited to see him on the ball and how he is able to make things happen either through scoring himself or creating for others. We’re excited to see him in action.

“There’s a few deals we’re working on. Nothing is close at the minute but it doesn’t mean we’re not trying. We’re hoping to get at least one more done but that depends on whether or not things align.”

McDonagh admits the lure of playing regular football was too good to turn down.

He added: “I’m delighted to come here and hopefully help the team out as much as possible, I can’t wait to get started and get back to enjoying my football and showing everyone what I can do.

"We have a good run of games coming up so hopefully we can get some positive results over the next few weeks.

"I’m here to play games and we have some very good players here and one of the best playing surfaces in the country, which suits the way I play.

"Also, a thank you to the manager for bringing me in and I’m sure he will get the best out of me.”

Meanwhile, Cliftonville have also confirmed that defender Seanna Foster will return to Bangor for a second loan spell.